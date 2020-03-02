Coronavirus: Ogun launches mobile app to aid information sharing

by Michael Adesanya/Abeokuta

The Ogun State Government has launched a mobile application that will enhance information dissemination among health workers in the state as one of its measures to contain the Coronavirus incident.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, who made this known at the Emergency Operation Committee held on Sunday in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, said that the Android application christened “CommCare” will serve as one resource for information about case definition.

Coker said that the mobile device will help health workers at the primary health center to easily do risk assessment before it escalates to the local government level, pointing out that the application has been rolled out at Ewekoro Local Government area to enhance the activities of health workers.

The Commissioner further revealed that the application will be deployed for use in two other priority areas, including, Ado-Odo/Ota and Ifo Local Government areas respectively given the volume of industrial activities in their locality.

“Since the first case of Covid-19 was confirmed, we have launched the mobile application to help disseminate information to local government and primary health center. It is a decision tree mobile application for health workers.

“ The mobile App will enable our health workers to easily do the risk assessment of patient at the primary health center (PHC) before it escalates to the local government level,”she said.

The Commissioner assured that the Prince Dapo Abiodun led government has all it takes to contain the Covid-19, calling on members of the public to remain calm and practice personal hygiene.

Executive Secretary of the Ogun State Primary Health Care Development Board, Dr. Elijah Ogunsola, commended the Commissioner for Health for coming up with the initiative of having a mobile application that will aid health workers at this crucial moment.

Ogunsola said that all primary health centers will use the mobile application to alert the State of any form of emergency.