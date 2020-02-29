Coronavirus: Ogun quarantines 20, locks down Lafarge cement plant

By Michael Adesanya/ Abeokuta

No fewer than 28 persons have been quarantined in Ogun state for having contact with the Italian engineer confirmed to be carrying Coronavirus in his blood stream.

The Lafarge cement factory where he works in the state has also been shut down for the time being.

The Italian took ill and was treated at a Clinic within the factory before he was evacuated to Lagos using special ambulance service on suspicion that he was carrying the virus.

Governor Dapo Abiodun, who disclosed this at a news conference on Friday, advised the public not to panic as the situation is under control.

Abiodun said Emergency Operation Centres have been established at Oke – Mosan to handle emergency cases, while 20 surveillance centres have also been set up across the state’s 20 Local Government Areas.

The Governor added that the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu, earlier designated as an Isolation Centre, would also be upgraded to Virus Security Centre with the help of officials of the Federal Ministry of Health who have since arrived the state.

He added that measures were also in place to get in touch with people that have had contact with the established index case – both primary and secondary contacts and urged the public to take personal hygiene serious at this peculiar time.