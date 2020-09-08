Corteva Agriscience, Land O’Lakes Venture37 create alliance in Kenya to address dairy shortages

The alliance will aid the livelihoods of women smallholder farmers by providing education and resources for sustainable agriculture

Corteva Agriscience, Land O’Lakes Venture37, Bidco Land O’Lakes, Forage Genetics International (FGI) and the International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) announced today an alliance that aims to strengthen dairy production in central Kenya.

The project will help advance the sustainable farming practices of more than 5,000 women smallholder dairy farmers, and ease the annual 2.2 billion liter shortage1 of dairy products in the country.

This group of private sector, non-profit, and research organizations will engage in a two-year program designed to increase the supply of nutritional dairy products available to local communities and guide women smallholder farmers in methods that bolster nutrient-rich forages (corn silage and hay) production – providing reliable feed for dairy cattle, improving milk production, and reducing the production cost of those dairy products.

“Kenya has the highest per capita consumption of milk in Africa, at 120 liters, compared with the African average of 50 liters,” said Joseph Anampiu, Commercial Unit Leader, East Africa, at Corteva Agriscience. “Consumption is projected to nearly double to 220 liters by 2030, backed by a milk demand growth rate of seven percent per annum. As a leader in agricultural innovation and a collaborator with farmers, we are committed to provide tools and training to help increase yield stability, optimize inputs, and improve climate resilience.”

In June, Corteva announced its 2030 sustainability goals, spanning a wide range of initiatives for farmers, the land, communities, and its operations. The company pledged to help increase the productivity, incomes and sustainable farming practices of smallholder farmers as well as to empower women in their communities.

“Supporting the needs of farmers – large and small – is central to our purpose at Corteva,” said Anne Alonzo, Senior Vice President of External Affairs and Chief Sustainability Officer at Corteva Agriscience. “Through this collaboration, we will make an immediate impact on the lives of these Kenyan women smallholder farmers, their families and their communities.”

The alliance combines Corteva’s leadership in agricultural inputs and support of smallholder farmers with FGI’s private sector leadership in the forage industry. ILRI brings locally-based, world-renowned forage R&D capabilities and livestock management practices to the program.

Land O’Lakes Venture37 will contribute its extensive experience adapting advanced technologies and techniques to the smallholder farmer level and facilitating last-mile delivery of key inputs. Bidco Land O’Lakes, a Kenya-based feed manufacturer, works closely with these collaborators to offer compound feed that complements effective forages.

“This alliance, through its advancement of animal nutrition in Kenya’s dairy sector, is simultaneously advancing human nutrition and human success – a shining example of Land O’Lakes’ guiding purpose: feeding human progress,” said John Ellenberger, Executive Director of Land O’Lakes Venture37. “Through its combination of private sector investment, local expertise, applied data and technologies, and last mile delivery, this alliance is helping to make markets work more effectively for lower-resource populations. Strategic alliances like these are a foundational element of our current work and future ambitions.”

Tiffany Atwell, Global Government and Industry Affairs Leader at Corteva Agriscience, highlighted the alliance during a panel presentation at the African Green Revolution Forum Virtual Summit which discussed the critical role women play in agriculture as well as how government policies can build more inclusive agriculture and food systems.