Court appoints T.B. Joshua’s wife as Trustee of SCOAN

The Federal High Court, Lagos Judicial Division holding at Ikoyi under Justice Tijjani Ringim gave judgment today appointing Mrs Evelyn Joshua as a trustee of Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) in line with with the church’s constitution – which prescribes a minimum of three trustees for the church.

The judgement followed a Petition brought by Concerned and committed members of the church represented by Mr. Kola Kareem and Mrs. Moji Oguntoyinbo against the Incorporated Trustees of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN); the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and Mrs. Evelyn Onyisi Joshua in a Suit No: FHC/L/CP/1109/2021.

The petitioners were represented by Emeka Ekweozor Esq. ; Chris Eme Esq with him E.G Onyejekwulum.

Ossazu Owie represented 1st and 2nd Respondents; while O.N Chukwu appeared for the CAC.

The respondents, through their said Counsel, told the court they were not opposed to the petition made under Section 839(6)(B) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020 (as Amended).

The church has been in a limbo since the passing of the man of God Senior Prophet TB Joshua over the leadership succession in the church.