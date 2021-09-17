Court awards N20b damages against DSS for ‘illegal’ raid of Igboho’s house

An Oyo State High Court has directed the Department of State Security (DSS) to pay N20 billion to Chief Sunday Adeyemo (Sunday Igboho) for unlawfully invading his Soka, Ibadan residence on July 1.

In his ruling, Justice Ladiran Akintola said he awarded the sum as exemplary and aggravated damages against the DSS in the suit filed by Igboho in which he is seeking N500 billion damages for the invasion.

The court also declared the invasion illegal and tongue-lashed the DSS for acting based on what he described as “arbitrary aggression and prejudices” from his agitation for Yoruba Nation.