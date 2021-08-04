Court grants bail to the 12 detained Igboho associates

Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court in Abuja has granted bail to the 12 associates of Yoruba nation advocate Sunday Igboho that were detained by the DSS.

In his ruling, Justice Egwuatu granted eight of them, whose bail application was not challenged by the Department of State Services (DSS) bail at N5million each.

He also granted bail at N10million each for the other four, whose application was challenged by the DSS.

The judge also ordered each of the detainees to produce two sureties and directed they should remain in the custody of the DSS until they are able to meet the bail conditions.

The 12 activists were arrested after a raid on Igboho’s Ibadan home by the DSS.

The four activists which the DSS describe as key supporters of the Oduduwa Republic, include Amudat Babatunde (Lady K), Okoyemi Tajudeen, Abideen Shittu and Jamiu Noah Oyetunji. Their bail was granted with the sum of N10million each.