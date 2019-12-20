Court grants EFCC permission to detain former AGF Adoke till new year

A Federal Capital Territory High Court has granted the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), 14 days to detain former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr Mohammed Adoke, to complete investigation.

Mr Adoke was handed over to the EFCC by International Police Organisation (INTERPOL) on Thursday and taken into custody for his alleged involvement in the granting of the Oil Prospecting License (OPL) 245 to Shell and ENI.

Justice Othman Musa of the FCT High Court Bwari sitting as a vacation judge gave the order as prayed by the EFCC’s counsel, Fatima Mustapha, to further detain the immediate past AGF for 14 days to enable it to conclude its investigations.

The anti-graft agency had sought a request from the Court in Abuja on April 17 to secure a warrant of arrest against Adoke and four others, after attempts to produce the defendants in court failed.

The court granted the request by the EFCC, leading to Adoke’s arrest by the police in Dubai in November.

His arrest was confirmed by the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay, during a courtesy visit to the EFCC headquarters.