Court remands teenager for rape of 20-year-old girl

By Peterson lbi

Mrs. Patricia Igho-Braimah of the Oredo Chief Magistrate Court on Thursday ordered the remand of an 18-year-old boy, Marcus Mekpagbe, in Oko Correctional Center, for allegedly raping a 20-year-old girl.

The teenager allegedly committed the offense on 23 January, at No 5, Osatohamwen street, Court Rd, within Okada Magisterial District.

A person who has unlawful carnal knowledge of a girl is guilty of felony, and is liable for imprisonment for 14 years, with or without caning.

The Prosecutor, Omoruyi Osayomwanbor, told the court that the accused person forcefully had unlawful carnal knowledge of his victim without her consent, while she was sleeping.

According to Osayomwanbor, the offence contravened section 357 of the criminal code, cap 48, Vol. II, laws of the defunct Bendel state of Nigeria 1976, as applicable in Edo.

The accused person however pleaded not guilty to the one-count charge of unlawful carnal knowledge.

The police prosecutor objected to bail application on the grounds that the offence is not a bailable offence.

Chief Magistrate Igho-Braimah who ordered that the accused person be remanded in custody, adjourned the case until 4 March, 2020, for hearing.