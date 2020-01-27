Court sentences Maryam Sanda to death by hanging for husband’s murder

By Edith Nwapi and Ikenna Uwadilike

An FCT High Court on Monday sentenced Maryam Sanda, the woman who stabbed her husband to death, Bilyaminu, son of a former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Haliru Bello, to death by hanging.

Delivering judgment, Justice Yusuf Halilu, convicted her on circumstantial evidence.

The killing was premeditated, the police said.

The police accused Sanda of stabbing her husband with a broken bottle at about 3:50 a.m. on Nov. 18, 2017

The police also accused Maimuna Aliyu, Sanda’s mother; Aliyu, her brother, and Sadiya Aminu, her housemaid, of tampering with evidence by cleaning the blood and other proofs from the crime scene, but charges were dropped on these allegations.