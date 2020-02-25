Court sentences Olisa Metuh to 39 years imprisonment, to refund N400m to govt

Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has sentenced former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Olisa Metuh, to 39 years imprisonment. In all, Metuh will spend the next seven years in prison.

This would be followed with the full recovery of the N400million he Metuh was said to have received from the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), for the 2015 presidential election, which Abang, who handed down the sentence, said he must have known was the proceeds of crime.

While Metuh is to refund N375million to the Federal Government, Destra Investments Limited, his company, alongside which he was charged, would cough out the remaining N25million.

Abang, while sentencing the former PDP spokesman on Tuesday, after finding him guilty on seven counts of money laundering and criminal diversion of funds to the tune of N400 million, also ordered Metuh’s companies Destra Investment Limited and Asset Resource Management to be closed and their proceeds forfeited to the Federal Government.

This followed a protracted trial of the former PDP spokesman which lasted about four years and witnessed a series of drama and adjournment over health-related matters.

Giving his judgement, Justice Abang sentenced Metuh to seven years imprisonment in respect to Counts One to Three.

On Count Four, the PDP spokesman was sentenced to five years while he got seven, three and seven years for Counts Five, Six, and Seven years respectively.

He, however, held that all the sentences should run concurrently, with effect from February 25, 2020.

The trial judge also sentenced Dextra Investment to pay a fine of N25 million with respect to Counts Five and Six, while Metuh was also ordered to pay a fine of N375 million.

Justice Abang further ordered that the account of Dextra Investment should be forfeited to the Federal Government and the company be dissolved.