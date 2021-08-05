Court to deliver judgement in multi-million-naira fraud case involving Redeemed Church Zonal Pastor, ICAN Member

By Bankole Adeshina

A Lagos State High Court, sitting in the Old National Assembly Complex in Lagos State, under the Lordship of Justice Oke Lawal, has set August 29, 2021, for the pronouncement of judgement in a multi-million-naira fraud case, involving a Zonal Pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Adewale Olajide and a chartered accountant, Mr. Taiwo Akinmolayan.

According to the suit, both Olajide and Akinmolayan, served as Chairman and Financial Secretary (respectively) of the pioneer executive of Island Heritage Estate Association, an exclusive middle-class estate located off Denro Ishashi Road, Ojodu-Abiodun, Ogun State.

The lawsuit, IHEA (Incorporated Registered Trustees of Island Heritage Association) v. Mr Adewale OLAJIDE and Mr. Taiwo Akinmolayan, is marked with suit Number LD/4202CMW/21.

The former 11- member executive of the estate, who led the association between 2010 and 2018, were accused of embezzling over N60million from the association.

The fraud was allegedly discovered when, in 2018, the EXCOs handed over to a Caretaker Committee which audited the accounts of the association, a decision that ultimately exposed the alleged abuse of office.

The plaintiffs claims that the fraud includes unapproved sums, running into at least N18million, that were transferred into the private accounts or accounts linked to the accused.

Court

After series of attempts to recover the said stolen funds failed, the claimant was said to have resolved to file a court case against the duo of Olajide and Akinmolayan at the Lagos High Court, praying the court to, among others, compel them to make the refund of:

* The sum of N7,017,795,29 (Seven Million, Seventeen Thousand, Seven Hundred and Ninety-Five Naira, Twenty-Nine Kobo) being the aggregate sum of money which were transferred from the Claimant’s GTBANK Account at various times between the 3rd of May 2016 and 11th of January 2018, to various accounts which are linked to the first Defendant (Pastor Adewale Olajide): accruable interests of 13.5% on the said amount, from 11th of January 2018; and Post Judgement interests of 18%.”

The claimant’s legal counsels, led by Mayowa Owabi and Boluwatife Onipede, asked the court to compel, also, the second defendant, Mr. Taiwo Akinmolayan, the former Financial Secretary, to refund back to the association pulse, the sum of:

“N6,017,795,29 (Six Million, Seven Hundred Thousand and Ninety-Five Naira, Twenty-Nine Kobo); interests on the said amount, at 13.5% per annum until judgement is delivered; post-judgement interest at the rate of 18% per annum; and such further or other Orders, as the Court may seem for to make in the circumstances.”

At the last hearing, the defendants, represented by Olu Joseph Folorunsho and Chijioke B. Nwosu, filed a Notice of Preliminary Objection, challenging the jurisdiction of the court to adjudicate on the matter.

In the Preliminary Objection, dated June 30, 2019, the defendants’ lawyers argued:

(A) that this Honorable Court, by order 4 Rule 4 lacks territorial jurisdiction to adjudicate over the Applicants who are ordinarily residents in Ogun State of Nigeria.

(B) that the service of the originating processes in this Applicants in Ogun State without the leave of the Honorable Court or requisite endorsement for service outside jurisdiction in line with the provisions of section 96 & 97 of Sheriff and Civil Process Act Cap 56, 2004, as well as Order 9, Rule 16, of High Court of Lagos State (Civil Procedure) Rules, is bad and irregular.

(C) that the subject matter of this suit is already covered by an earlier action in suit no HCF/152/2019, to which the Claimant herein — through the Caretaker Committee, joined issues by entering appearance and filling a preliminary objection but refused to file a defence…”

But at the resumed hearing on Wednesday, 4th of August, 2021, counsel to the Incorporated Registered Trustees of Island Heritage Estate Association told Justice Lawal, in a counter affidavit deposed to by Ojumefor Agha, that the claims of lacking in Territorial Jurisdiction to adjudicate the matter; as well as abuse of court process levelled against the Lagos High Court on the matter, because of a claim that similar matter is being heard in an Ogun State High Court, was frivolous, and outrightly false.

In the counter-affidavit, Owolabi, said: “Contrary to the representation made in paragraphs 4 (a) of the affidavit of Aina Paula, the Defendants work in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court. Moreso, the Guaranty Trust Bank wherein the Defendants have allegedly diverted funds from, to their personal accounts, has its Head Office situate at plot 635, Akin Adesola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court.

“The deposition made in paragraphs 4 (c) to (f) are entirely false and misleading. The suit referenced, which is constituted as Suit No HCF/152/19 — MR ADEWALE OLAJIDE & ANOR V. BABATUNDE AJUMO & 7 OTHERS, has nothing to do with the instant suit. In the suit referenced, the Defendants (as Claimant’s in that suit), had sued members of the Caretaker Committee of the Claimant in their individual capacities. In the instant suit, the Claimant is a juristic personality that has capacity to sue for wrongs against it, and has rightly done so in the instant case.

“The difference, clearly, is that, in the referenced suit, the Defendants (suing as Claimants) are challenging the powers of the Caretaker Committee of the Claimant, while in the instant suit, the Claimant is suing to recover funds owed to it by the Defendants. ”

After the hearing, Owolabi, while speaking with our reporter, said “all the ploys by to avert the cause of justice would fail because of the incontrovertible evidences of the matter.”

When contacted on phone about the case, Mr. Olajide initially warned that journalists should not get themselves enmeshed in defamation suit over the matter. However, after being told that the court has issued a document consisting of the matter and reporters are duty bound to report such matters, particularly if it bothers on public interest, the man then denied any wrongdoing.