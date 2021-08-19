COVID 19: DOAM takes hygiene campaign to Epe Primary School

By Bankole Adeshina

As the fight against the COVID-19 continues, the Daniel Ogechi Akujobi Memorial (DOAM) Foundation has carried out a hygiene program for children of Lupetoro Primary School, Epe, Lagos.

This is in a bid to join efforts with the Lagos State Government in equipping children with vital hygiene practices and kits.

The Daniel Ogechi Akujobi Memorial Foundation is a not-for-profit organization established in 2007, in memory of Master Daniel Ogechi Akujobi (1992-2005) who died from injuries he sustained in a road traffic accident on his way back to school along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, Ogun State Nigeria. He was the only son of his parents.

The health awareness program was executed in form of sensitization, where children were taught personal and environmental hygiene practices, on-site demonstration/proper hand-wash using the 5 steps: wet, lather, scrub, rinse & dry by the children.

DOAM Foundation’s Health Program Officer, Mrs. Catherine Olukotun urged the children to routinely practice good personal and environmental hygiene as this was one of the sure ways to prevent transmittable diseases that could make them sick and hence, impact negatively on their academic achievement.

According to Adaeze Anyanna, Team Lead of the Foundation, children spend more of their productive hours at school and it is therefore essential to teach them good hygiene practices as research has shown that they are eager to learn and easily retain what they learn.

The Assistant Head teacher; Mrs. Keji Ogunbanjo lauded the Foundation for equipping the school children with hygiene kits especially at the height of the covid-19 pandemic.

Mr. Adesanya Gbadebo, Epe L.G.E.A, Health Officer, also added that more NGOs should join the government with efforts tailored towards hygiene promotion in public places.

The program was supported by Divya Connections & Investment and Perfectti Van Melle, impacting about 500 children and 20 teachers.