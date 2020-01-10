Dapo Abiodun swears in 19 commissioners, 16 special advisers

By Michael Adesanya/Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun on Friday swore in 19 Commissioners, 16 Special Advisers who are members of the state executive council.

At the swearing in ceremony held at the Cultural Centre, Kuto Abeokuta, the governor also revealed their portfolios, charging them to see their appointment as a call to service .

He noted that dividends of democracy should not be elusive, saying that their actions and performance should help the state to blossom and grow well, urging them to be steadfast, prudent, accountable and efficient.

Abiodun added that their performance in office would be measured and remembered by their successful implementation of government programmes.

He challenged the commissioners to see leadership as the opportunity to improve the lives and conditions of those who needed it most.

His words: “Through your selection and subsequent appointment, you have been presented with a rare opportunity to lead and serve the people who expect so much from you in terms of performance.

“You have been designated because you are qualified and possess the right experience to make a positive difference in our dear state.

“This is the ideal that motivates our administration and why we have employed the services of professionals, experienced individuals who share the same vision and passion for the development of the state.

“This is a very important period in the history of our dear state. Some have insinuated the appointment of members of the State Executive Council is late.

“Nevertheless, to procure the very best, that is, game-changers who believe in our all-hands-on-deck-approach, team players who will make an impact, one must consult widely,” he said.

See commissioners list and their portfolios below:

Mrs Kikelomo Longe -Commissioner For Commerce And Industry

Mr Afolabi Afuape – Commissioner For Local Government And Chieftancy Affairs

Mr Toyin Taiwo – Commissioner For Culture And Tourism

Dr. Adeola Odedina – Commissioner For Agriculture

Prof. Sidi Osho – Commissioner For Education,Science And Tech

Mr Olaolu Olabintan – Commissioner For Budget and Planning

Mr Femi Ogunbanwo – Commissioner For Special Duties

Dr. Tomi Coker – Commissioner For Health

Tunji Akinosi – Commissioner For Forestry

Abiodun Abudu – Balogun – Commissioner For Environment

Tunji Odunlami – Commissioner For Urban and Physical Planning

Ganiyu Hamzat – Commissioner For Community Development.

Mr Kehinde Oluwadare – Commissioner For Youths And Sports

Gbolahan Adeniran – Commissioner For Justice And Attorney General

Jamiu Akande – Commissioner For Housing

Ade Akinsanya – Commissoner For Works And Infrastructure

Dapo Okubadejo – Commissioner For Finance

Mrs Funmi Efuape — Commissioner For Women Affairs

Oludotun Taiwo — Commissioner For Rural Development