Dapo Abiodun to swear in Ogun commissioners tomorrow

By Michael Adesanya/ Abeokuta

The Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun would on Friday swear in the 19 commissioner nominees recently screened and approved by the State House of Assembly.

The nominees, according to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Kunle Somorin, would also be given their portfolios at the event slated to hold at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto Abeokuta at 11am tomorrow.

These commissioner-nominees include Mr Afolabi Afuape, a former Commissioner for Sports in the state and another former commissioner for Environment, Mr Tunji Akinosi.

The others include the pioneer vice chancellor of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, Prof. Sidi Osho and a former Rector of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, Dr Adeola Odedina.

The rest are: Dr Tomi Coker, Mrs Kikelomo Longe, Mr Dapo Ogunbadejo, Oludotun Taiwo, Mr Ganiyu Hamzat, Mrs Funmi Efuwape, Mr Kehinde Oluwadare, Mr Jamiu Omoniyi, Mr Toyin Taiwo and Mr Ade Adesanya.