Dapo Abiodun’s emergence as governor was an act of God – Osoba

By Michael Adesanya/ Abeokuta

A former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba on Wednesday, declared he was not the one responsible for the emergence of DAPO Abiodun as governor of Ogun State, stressing that it was God.

Osoba explained that he was just fortunate to be part of the process in which the Governor emerged, stressing that the incumbent Governor came late to the race.

The former Governor spoke during the official commissioning of Olusegun Osoba Press Centre at the Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

His words: “I didn’t produce Governor Dapo Abiodun, all of you saying I produced him, no, I didn’t produce him, God produced Governor Dapo Abiodun. He was not in the reckoning, he was never one of the aspirants.

“In fact, when he came to me I said no, no, no, how may days are left, but God is great. When God decides on something you can’t explain the ways of God, so I didn’t produce Governor Dapo Abiodun, God produced him and I thank God that I was part of that process”.

Speaking on his ordeal after leaving office, Osoba said: “The first 16 years of my leaving this office have been very, very traumatic. I never came back, I became a snake that doesn’t go back to where it has turn over its skin. This premises became no go area for me. To imagine that in my life my return to this premises will be this glorious is something of emotion. The first eight years, I was virtually declared persona non granta in Ogun state, well that is settled, those involved have come to apologise”.

The former Governor said his name was sent to EFCC so many times, “one barrister Sofu was paid by the government to be taking advert in all papers claiming of all infractions of any kind. The EFCC investigated and investigated because everything was documented in files , they found nothing.

“I couldn’t come to Abeokuta not to talk of visiting the office of the Governor. The other eight years after that one also became problematic”.

On the press centre named after him by Abiodun, Osoba said: ” Mr. Governor you will not know how many hours you have added to my life with this action today. It maybe hours, it maybe weeks, days, it maybe years, but you have added something very great to my life today.

“My pride is that I am Egba man, I’m from Abeokuta where the first newspaper started and for me, it is part of my ambassadorial job as a representative of my own community to make the profession of journalism great because the first Editor of Daily Times was an Egba man, so for us Egba and Ogun state journalism is a major professional pride to all us.

“When you have a Governor who is not suffering from inferiority complex, he will do what I will call continuity.

“When I left office, I was so harassed to the point that all the plagues and the symbols of all the projects I did were the first to be removed all throughout the state”, he stated.

He added: “Even the Government House that we built, that Government House was built by direct labour, the architect, Adenuga was from Ministry of Works, the Engineer who designed the structural work is Oyewunmi, he is a product of the Imperial College. Everything was done by direct labour and it cost only N68million. The plague that we put on the wall, the pretended that they were putting all kinds of stones on the wall and removed it to show as if Osoba never existed.

So, Mr. Governor what we are doing here today, you are bringing back old terrible memories and making it a happy and rewarding memories for me, not only this some of the projects that we did are landmark”.

The Governor said naming the edifice after Osoba was his administration’s way of immortalising the doyen of journalism.

He also said the state government used the occasion to kick start their second year anniversary in office, saying ” we decided to start to honour baba Osoba first. Baba is an achiever and icon in this journalism profession. Baba has distinguished himself. He manages issues of national concern. Nationalist, patrotic, you are worthy and our brand ambassador. It is our our own way of immortalizing you”.

He therefore cautioned Nigerian media to be aware of fake news, hate speech, urging them to be responsible journalists.

Governor Abiodun said ” Let us be responsible, let’s protect the integrity and oneness of the nation”.

He however appealed to the media practitioners operating within the State to see him as one of them, saying he has never see any negative story about Chief Osoba in the media.

Abiodun said that the motive behind the construction of the press centre was to create enabling environment for media practitioners in the State.

On the activities of the government so far, he stated “We are determined to leave the state better than we met it. We are bound to complete all the uncompleted projects we met. We will continue to pay salaries’

Some of the dignitaries at the occasion included Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo; Olota of Ota, Oba Prof. Abdulkabir Obalanlege; Tiwalade of Akinale, Oba Femi Ogunleye Reuben Abati; Senator Olugbenga Obadara; Head of News, TVC, Stella Dean and others.

All those who spoke at the occasion extolled the virtues of Osoba, stressing that it was an honour well deserved.