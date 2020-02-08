David Barmasai, Kenyan runner, is winner of 2020 Lagos City Marathon

A Kenyan runner, identified as David Barmasai, has emerged winner of the 2020 Lagos City Marathon.

The 42km race commenced from National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, while the 10km race will start from Ikoyi link bridge by 10 am.

Both male and female 42km runners competed for the grand prize of $50,000, while the second and third place winners $40,000 and $30,000 respectively.

For the 10km race, the first male and female runners will drive home in brand new Kia Rio cars while the second and third place winners get N1,000,000 and N750,000 respectively.

Details later…