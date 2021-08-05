Victory Life Bible Church’s General Overseer honours Penpushing Founder with ‘Special’ birthday party

It was an occasion of joy and gratitude as the General Overseer of Victory Life Bible Church (VLBC), Apostle Lawrence Achudume celebrated the Founder of Penpushing Media, Prince Dimeji Kayode-Adedeji, with a birthday party sponsored by the church authorities.

The ceremony took place at the conference hall of the church headquarters located along Abeokuta-Ajebo road, Abeokuta, with a number of dignitaries in attendance.

The reception took place after the church service on Sunday, July 25, 2021, as the clergyman showered prayers on the celebrant and his family, adding that the veteran journalist is a special breed loved by God.

The cleric called on the celebrant to maintain his integrity, which he said had been a factor for his relevance in the society, as well as God to have loved him dearly, adding that sky is limit for him for breakthrough.

‘We are here to celebrate a friend, a foremost journalist who has remained consistent on the noble profession he loves dearly with passion. My relationship with him has gone beyond friendship level, he is part of my family having known him for about three decades’, Achudume said.

The clergyman declared that the media guru deserved to be celebrated considering his professionalism in the field of journalism, noting that he is a reference point for the younger generation in journalism practice within and outside Nigeria.

“Apart from the fact I have known Dimeji for many years, I see him to be forthright, disciplined and committed to the profession of journalism. He has been an uncompromising journalist, he says it the way he sees it. Have not seen him to be a corrupted person in terms of his profession and he can’t be bought over’, Achudume stated.

“And I have watched him for many years even before he began Penpushing, and I have seen that he made Penpushing to be the values he holds as regards the profession, and the sanctity, a man who holds our nation Nigeria in his heart. So I thought such a man should be honored and be celebrated”.

A former Director at National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Eddy Aina in his speech and relationship with the celebrant, said he has known him for over two decades and can at any time vouch for his competence in journalism practice.

The veteran journalist and member of Editorial Board of Penpushing Media said the celebrant is a known goal getter, adding that when he came up with the initiative of Penpushing, he was convinced that the project was going to fly in positive direction.

The media guru added that, the proactive skill of Dimeji has continued to fetch him relevance outside the country, adding that his competence on the job earned Penpushing global recognition in partnering with a number of foreign agencies, including the United Nations Information Centre (UNIC).

‘Many people have talked about him on various aspects, but I must tell you that, in journalism practice, Dimeji is a lion, who is fearless and fight well against falsehood and fake news. He will report the way it is. One other thing I noticed about him is that, he keeps contact, and known for integrity and that is why he has remained relevant’, Aina said.

A former Head of Service Ogun State, Elder Sola Adeyemi said he knew Dimeji during the tenure of former Governor Olusegun Osoba, when he was a member of the Governor’s press crew, adding that his observation about him was his proactive nature.

Adeyemi said he took time to observe all members of the press crew at that time, and was convinced that he (Dimeji) stands out, adding that that was how he (Adeyemi) picked interest him for his competence on the job.

‘I am not surprised when he started the Penpushing project,” Adeyemi said.” I knew its going to make headway in the media industry, and thank God as at today, and within space of four years of the establishment of Penpushing, it was become household name globally’.

The General Manager of Ogun State Broadcasting Corporation, Toyin Sogbesan in her own remarks said her professional relationship with the celebrant spanned over twenty years, affirming that she is proud to be associated with him.

Sogbesan described the celebrant as unique in news writing, a man who eat and drink journalism, adding that from all indications, journalism runs in his blood and that he doesn’t believe in impossibility when it comes to news gathering and dissemination

“He is a restless journalist, when he wants to achieve something he will make sure he achieve it. His idea of Penpushing serves as directory to many of us. How he relates with those in powers and have good relationships with them is overwhelming“’, she said

“Dimeji is a fearless reporter, who doesn’t believe in impossibility when it comes to news gathering and dissemination. He will write it the way it is. Infact, let me say this, when I am at an assignment and didn’t see Dimeji, I will call him on phone, asking Dimeji where are you; he will respond, I will soon be available, and in a jiffy you see him, and his presence will add glamour to the assignment. He is a proactive reporter. “

The former Special Adviser to Governor Ibikunle Amosun on Media, YemisI Fadairo while speaking on the celebrant, affirmed that he is a colleague of over thirty years, emphasing that the celebrant has remained a constant star in the field of journalism.

Fadairo recalled days when he worked with the celebrant at PostExpress Newspapers, the Editors at the headquarters will be reserving front page of newspapers to await his story, knowing full well that he is known to always bring story that will hit front page.

‘Dimeji is my good friend, a colleague that I don’t regret knowing. You cannot ignore him when it comes to journalism practice. When he started Penpushing Media and invited me to be member of the Editorial board, I did not hesitate to join because I know his stuff and competence,” Fadairo stated

The media guru also pointed out that Dimeji, as a person, is also a newsmaker, who moved with who is who across the globe, with solid contacts of important personalities, adding that he has remained the only journalist in the world that former President Olusegun Obasanjo has hosted for his birthday, as being replicated by Apostle Achudume

The Permanent Secretary in the Special Duty Department at Ogun State Governor’s Office, Kehinde Onasanya also commended the professionalism of the celebrant, whom he said was his colleague as journalist in the Governor’s office press crew years back.

Onasanya admitted that the celebrant is a unique journalist who has nose for news at all time, and write his own news in a way that will catch attention of readers across the globe.

The Permanent Secretary, who is also a veteran journalist, said Dimeji is a blessing for the noble profession and mentor for the younger generation, who tapped from his resourcefulness and wider experience on the journalism field

The National President of Freelance and Independent Broadcasting Association of Nigeria (FIBAN), Desmond Nwachukwu eulogised the good work of the celebrant in the field of journalism, adding that he (Nwachukwu) also tapped from his competence in the profession.

The respected broadcaster pointed out that one other unique aspect of the celebrant is that he is loaded with contacts that can throw one to higher level, adding that, even with that, he has never being stingy with such contacts as much as he is aware it is for transformation of any of his colleagues.

He disclosed at the event that the establishment and take off of the College of Broadcasting would be incomplete without making reference to Dimeji, whom he said played a major role in the project

“Dimeji played major role in establishment of College of Broadcasting sited here in Abeokuta. The strong pillar to the establishment of College of broadcasting, Abeokuta. A man who is always willing to help with any contact at his disposal”, Nwachukwu said

The celebrant expressed profuse appreciation to the sponsor of what he called a memorable birthday, as well to his guests who took time to honour him, praying that God will continue to honour them

He disclosed that his relationship with Achudume spanned over two decades, adding that he remained amazed on how the cleric tolerates him inspite of his shortcomings.

The celebrant pointed out that the story of Penpushing will be incomplete without making reference to Achudume, whom he described as a major driving force for the growth of the organization, in terms of prayers and financial support

Guests as the colourful event include: Eddy Aina, Elder Sola Adeyemi, Ahmed Umar (Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, Ogun State Command) and Desmond Nwachukwu (President Freelance Independent Broadcasters Association of Nigeria)

Others are: Toyin Sogbesan, Yemisi Fadairo, Kehinde Onasanya, Dr Ayoola Ajasa (Provost College of Broadcasting, Abeokuta) and Mr and Mrs Ayodele Taiwo, as well as Bukola Okunneye of Splash F.M.

The list of guests also include: Edward Ajogun (Commissioner of Police Ogun State), Fatai Akinbola (Registrar College of Broadcasting, Abeokuta) and Bolaji Fajounbo (Assistant General Manager News and Current Affairs, Ogun State Broadcasting Corporation)

Others are: Doyin Lasisi-Oloruntola, Head Reportorial Unit, Ogun State Broadcasting Corporation; Funsho Martins, Secretary/Personal Assistant to General Overseer; Barrister Abolade, Head Protocol/Legal Adviser Victory Life Bible Church and Bolanle Adedeji of Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta among others.