Deadline extended for Tutu Leadership Programme

The African Leadership Institute (AFLI) has received reports that some people have experienced difficulties reaching the nomination and selection site, (https://tutufellows.africa/faqs-for-nominators) TutuFellows.Africa.

Because we want to make a difference to leadership in Africa, we are extending the deadline for nominations of candidates to AFLI’s Tutu Fellowship Programme. We are also providing a second, alternative nomination method at the AFLI site (alinstitute.org) where a Word-based nomination form can be downloaded at the home page.

The new deadline is 23:59 on 24 October 2021, whether a nominator submits an online application via the TutuFellows.Africa website or sends us the Word form via email. Please submit your candidates early to ensure none miss the cutoff.

The prestigious Tutu Fellowship Programme represents Africa’s highest potential young leaders between 30-42 years of age. Please note the exception and extension of the age. Candidates must be 42 and under on 30 April 2022. This exception is being made this year due to the impact of COVID-19 on programme timelines.

We encourage you to look beyond the honours and accolades that some people have accumulated, and try to identify truly remarkable young leaders who show great leadership potential and would truly benefit from the opportunities the programme offers. A “great Tutu Fellow” is someone who is committed to playing an active leadership role in the transformation of Africa and within the network.

Please read more about the programme at the online site, as well as required selection criteria.

Please submit your qualified candidates using the nomination form, which requires no login. Or download the Word-based form from the AFLI website and send it in by email.

If you experience any technical issues, please use the email form on the website to provide us with feedback.