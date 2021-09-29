Delta man beats his two-year-old son to death in Bayelsa, absconds

By Peterson Ibi

A Delta State indigene resident in Bayelsa State, simply identified as Vwede, has flogged his two-year-old son to death.

The incident, which occurred on Sunday September 26, 2021, at Immiringi Road, Yenagoa, the State capital, caused pandemonium in the area.

The man, who had since fled the state immediately his son was confirmed dead, was accused of constantly and brutally torturing his late son.

He was said to have inflicted serious injuries on the boy on the fateful day.

After beating his son to a point where he could no longer move, the suspect was said to have rushed the boy to Answer Clinic, along the Ruthmore Hotel Road, Immiringi, where he was confirmed dead.

Residents in the area have expressed anger over development.

Meanwhile, women Lawyers under the aegis of Do Foundation, have vowed to pursue justice for the victim.

Do Foundation, which is at the forefront of the campaign against gender violence and protection of children, condemned the incident and called on security agents to ensure that the fleeing father of the deceased is arrested.

The State Coordinator of the Foundation, Comfort Itoru, said the incident have been reported at the Akenfa Police Station.

Itoru said her foundation has reached out to other advocacy groups in the State, including the State Gender Response Initiative Team (GRIT), to prevail on Police authorities to investigate and prosecute the suspect who killed an innocent child.

“We have reached out to other advocacy groups over the incident. We however call on residents of the state not to keep quiet in the face of noticeable violence against the girl child, under aged and women,” Itoru said.