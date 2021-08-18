Delta police command deploys 1,000 personnel for Olu of Warri’s coronation

The Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, Ari Mohammed Ali has deployed a total of one thousand personnel to ensure watertight security before, during and after the coronation ceremony of the Olu of Warri Kingdom.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Acting Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, Bright Edafe.

The coronation ceremony of the new Olu of Warri Kingdom will hold on the 21st August 2021.

Ali said, “Two bomb squads have been deployed 48hours before the coronation day to sweep the venue and ensure it is completely safe, two units of Mobile police personnel and conventional police officers, including traffic personnel have also been deployed.

“This according to the Commissioner of Police is to ensure watertight security.”

He warned mischief makers to steer clear as the Command is more than ready to deal decisively with anybody who tries to disrupt or cause any form of mischief during the coronation.

“All that needs to be done to ensure that the event is hitch-free and devoid of any form of violence has been put in place.”

Ali also directed the Area Commander Warri, Divisional Police Officers, Tactical Operations Officers of the Command to leave

no stone unturned towards ensuring thorough supervision of personnel deployed for the actualization of peace and tranquillity during and after the coronation ceremony.

Ali on behalf of his management team, officers and men of the command wished the people of Warri and Deltans a peaceful Coronation ceremony.