Delta police discovers robbers’ armoury, arrest six killers of prince

By Peterson Ibi

The Delta State Police Command has confirmed the discovery of an armoury where sophisticated ammunition are kept for operations.

The State Police Command PRO, Bright Edafe, who confirmed the discovery, said it was as a renowned effort of the Command to fight criminal elements to a standstill.

Edafe, in a statement on Wednesday, said operatives were led on the operation by six suspects earlier arrested in connection with the killing of Prince Eric Takerere and two mobile Policemen in April this year, at Jakpa Junction area of Effurun, in Uvwie Local Government Area of the state.

He added that the hideouts of the suspects were located in Udu and Warri areas of the State.

According to the statement, operatives recovered two AK-47 rifles, one pump action gun, one locally-made pistol, four magazines, 76 rounds of live ammunition and 38 rounds of live cartridges from the armory during the raid.

The suspects are: Onoriode Shefo, AKA Chikago (36); Omagbeosa Sholla (30), Godwin Obukoemu, AKA Million (30); Ejime Mugagbam (34); Ejiroghene Nushe (24) and Egho Monday (28).

“Sequel to the murder case under investigation in the Command where the Prince of Orhuwhorun, one Prince Eric Takerere and two mobile police men were murdered and their rifles carted away and also the attempted murder of his brother, Franklyn Takerere.

“The Command, under the leadership of Ari Muhammed Ali, never relented in its effort to arrest the other fleeing members of the gang.

“On the 06/09/2021, police operatives from the Delta State Anti-kidnapping and Cyber Crime Squad (SAKCCS) carried out diligent and painstaking investigation on one Godspower Agabarhayowe “AKA” Ganagana ‘m’ age 27 years and Tony Edwin ‘m’ age 27 years that were earlier arrested on the 09/07/2021 in connection to the murder.

“They all confessed to be involved in the murder of Prince Eric Takerere, his two mobile police men. They also led the operatives to their armoury where two AK-47 rifles, one pump action gun, one locally made pistol, four magazines, seventy-six rounds of live ammunition and thirty-eight rounds of live cartridges were recovered,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, police operatives from Ovwian/Aladja Division have gunned down a suspected armed robber during a gun-duel at Ubogo community in Udu Local Government Area of the State.

“Also, on the 07/09/2021 at about 04:20hrs DPO Ovwian Aladja received a distress call that armed robbers were operating at Ubogo community. He mobilized Police Patrol Team and vigilante in the community to the scene.

“The armed robbers on sighting the police patrol engaged the team in a gun duel but they could not withstand the superior firepower of the combined team. During the gun duel, one of the armed robbers sustained serious gunshot injury while two others escaped.

“The injured suspect was rushed to a nearby hospital but he gave up the ghost while receiving treatment.

“One locally-made pistol with one live cartridge were recovered. Investigation is ongoing,” the statement added.