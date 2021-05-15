Despite heavy security cordon, Sunday Igboho leads pro Yoruba Nation rally at Osogbo

Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho was in Osogbo, Osun State to lead a rally of activists seeking to actualize Yoruba Nation.

In the video shared by PUNCH NG, Igboho was seen addressing the massive crowd at the venue of the protest.

There was a heavy presence of police, men of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, at Nelson Mandela Freedom Park, Osogbo, the original venue of the Yoruba Nation Mega Rally.

Also sighted at the venue were men of Amotekun Corps, who were positioned at a strategic spot, apparently to prevent participants from accessing the venue.

But the participants later regrouped under November 27 Bridge along Osogbo/Gbongan Road, Osogbo where they staged the rally.

The crowd, led from the front by the Secretary General of Ilana Omo Oodua (IOO), Arc. George Akinola, Head of IOO Youth Development, Dr. Akin Adejuwon and other activists, later moved to the oroginaly slated venue of the rally, Nelson Mandela Freedom Park.

The security men subsequently withdrew from the park upon sighting the well organised and fantastically coordinated tumultuous crowd as they were peacefully singing pro-Yoruba songs and anti-Nigeria melodies without a dint of fear.

The rally attendees declared that the actualisation of Yoruba Nation is an idea whose time has come, affirming that their rights to self determination is “inalienable”.