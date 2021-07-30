Dignitaries to grace official launch, inauguration of Africa Kingdom Business Forum on Saturday

Dignitaries across the country, including the Keynote Speaker, the former Commander of Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven of the Joint Task Force (JTF) and ex-Chief of Defence Research and Development, Major-General Henry Ayoola (Rtd) and Speaker, the former Chairman of Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and human rights lawyer, Dr. Sam Amadi are fully set to grace the official launch of the Africa Kingdom Business Forum, AKBF, ( https://theakbf.org ) and the formal inauguration of its training arm, the Africa Kingdom Business Forum Institute, AKBF-I.

The event is scheduled to hold on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at the Raw Material Research and Development Council (RMRCD) Auditorium on 17, Aguiyi Ironsi Street, Maitama, FCT, Abuja by 10:00am.

Africa Kingdom Business Forum is a network of Christian Professionals and Business persons with a passion to see a transformed Africa, starting with Nigeria.

The Africa Kingdom Business Forum Institute as a training institution was born to bring together and equipped Christian men and women in the marketplace with the requisite skills to solve Nigeria’s problems.

According to the organisers of the historic event, in an invitation signed by the Chairman, Board of Trustees (BOT) of the Africa Kingdom Business Forum (AKBF), the forum was established “to raise leaders who will change our world.”

The Forum maintained that “there is no time in the history of Nigeria where transformational leaders are needed to take deliberate action towards national transformation than now.”

The event shall be under the chairmanship of the international trainer and founder of Intercessors for Africa, Emeka Nwankpa.

To be part the official inauguration of the institute which is set to prepare industry

leaders, men and women who will lead the business of national transformation in the Public and Private Sectors, as well as the Civil Society sector and other spheres of life, participants are enjoined to be at the venue or join virtually via zoom meeting.