Director-General of NECA , Dr. Timothy Olawale slumps, dies in Abuja

The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has confirmed the death of its Director-General, Dr Timothy Olawale.

NECA Secretariat said in a statement issued in Lagos on Saturday that Olawale died on Friday, October 1 at an hospital in Abuja. A report said he slumped, before being taken to the hospital where he breathed his last.

Olawale was said to have led a NECA team to Abuja for a meeting with the board of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) . The NECA DG attended a meeting on Thursday in Abuja and later attended another meeting on Friday and was on his seat when he discovered he could not get up.

“It is with deepest sadness that we announce the passing of Dr Timothy Olawale, our Director-General, which occurred on October 1 2021 at a hospital in Abuja.

“He is survived by his wife, children and other relatives; we pray the good Lord to grant his family and us all, the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss,’’ NECA’s statement said.

The late Dr Olawale was confirmed as the substantive DG of NECA in January 2019, after six months in acting capacity.

He succeeded Segun Oshinowo, who retired in December 2018 after serving the association for 19 years.