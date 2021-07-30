Disqualified Nigerian Olympic athletes protest: “Why should we suffer because of someone else’s negligence?”

Disqualified Nigerian Olympic athletes protest: “Why should we suffer because of someone...

The 10 Nigerian athletes disqualified from participating at the Tokyo Olympics, on Friday protested the decision of the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) against them, as they accused the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) of negligence.

The AFN yesterday admitted responsibility for the fiasco, after the athletes were disqualified for not meeting the minimum testing requirements under Rule 15 governing National Anti-Doping Federation.

Following their disqualification, the affected athletes took to the streets of Tokyo to express their frustration at seeing their dreams of competing at the Olympics dashed by negligence from the Ministry of Sports and the AFN.

They staged a protest in Tokyo with banners calling out the Ministry of Sports and AFN for negligence that led to their disqualification.

“Why should we suffer because of someone else’s negligence,” a banner held by one of the athletes read.

“All we wanted to do is to compete,” another banner read.