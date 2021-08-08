Double the statutory allocation to Education – Premier Grammar School old students urge Ogun Govt

Towards ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and promoting lifelong learning opportunities for all in Ogun State, the Chairman of Premier Grammar School Old Students’ Association (1976 – 1981 set), Dr. Oluseyi Soremekun, has called on the State Government to double its statutory allocation to education.

He spoke at the 40th ‘Out-of-School’ Anniversary of the Association held at the school premises at Lafenwa-Aiyetoro road, Abeokuta on Saturday, 31 July 2021.

“Budgetary allocation to the education sector should be doubled to revitalize teaching and learning through improved infrastructure and increased training opportunities for teachers and school administrators, ” he said.

Dr. Soremekun acknowledged that teachers needed to be motivated and therefore, called for special incentives for teachers which he said, should be institutionalized to encourage more young people into the teaching profession.

Highlighting the contribution of the 1976-1981 set to the school, the Chairman noted, “As a set, we have engaged in educational development of the students of our Alma Mater. In 2018, we facilitated the participation of the Senior School in a competition organized in collaboration with Ogun State Ministry of Education and sponsored by Reckitt and Benckiser.”

He added that in 2019, the set got the School involved in ‘Arts4SDGs’ competition which the United Nations Information Centre (UNIC) in Nigeria organised in collaboration with Ogun State Government through the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology.

It was a competition aimed at deepening the knowledge of students in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), through arts.

Dr. Soremekun disclosed that the Association has completed the renovation and equipping of the Home Economics laboratory of Premier Junior Grammar School, which was commissioned at the ceremony by the Iyalode of Yorubaland, Iyalode Alaba Lawson (MFR).

Iyalode Lawson commended the association for joining hands with Ogun state government and the Parents-Teachers’ Association to develop the school. She also commended the State Government for its commitment to ensuring quality education in Ogun State. “It is a great thing that after 40th years of leaving the school, you still remember your roots.” She added.

The Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, represented by the Director of Higher Education in the Ministry, Dr Olatunji Abdulwahid Olanloye, disclosed that the current administration in Ogun State has focused on education infrastructural development being a major challenge across the country. According to him, the new structures being contructed in various schools in Ogun State had yellow roofs.

The Commissioner commended the association’s efforts in joining hands with the government in infrastructural development by renovating the Home Economics laboratory.

“This is also an effort at developing vocational skills of students of Premier Grammar School, and this is commendable, ” he added.

The General Manager of Ogun State Broadcasting Corporation (OGBC), Mrs Toyin Sogbesan, urged members of the association to reach out to those in the diaspora as well as those that may be struggling financially amongst the members. Old Student’s Association, she said should be inclusive.

The National President of Premier Grammar School Old Students’ Association, Elder Olusina Ajayi, urged commended the 1976-1981 set for their efforts at developing the school. He urged them to value the association as they would also find their old classmates a good company in retirement.

Founder of Penpushing Media, Prince Dimeji Kayode-Adedeji, called on the members of the association to explore ways of working with the school authorities to ensure the students are dedicated to studies and adhere strictly to morals and integrity that will positively shape their future.

He also called on the state government to make it a policy to post old Students of schools to be principals, where possible.