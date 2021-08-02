DSS produces 8 detained Igboho’s associates in court

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Monday produced before a Federal High Court in Abuja eight out of the 12 detained associates of the advocate for Yoruba nation, Sunday Adeyemo (Sunday Igboho).

They were arrested during a July 1 raid on Igboho’s Ibadan residence by operatives of the DSS.

Lawyer to the DSS, I. Awo said the production of the detainees was in compliance with an earlier order by the court.

Lawyer to the detainees, Pelumi Olajengbesi, queried the decision by the DSS to hold on to the other four.

The High Court however adjourned the suit brought by the 12 detained aides of Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, to August 4.

Justice Egwuatu granted the applicants’ lawyer, Pelumi Olagbenjesi, the leave to amend his processes to correct the names of the applicants.

A mild drama ensued between journalists and operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS, as the security men attempted to prevent television cameramen from taking pictures of the 12 activists inside the courtroom.

The DSS confiscated the phone while journalists were making move to capture the 12 detained associates.