DSS releases 8 Igboho associates, holds onto Lady K and three others

The Department of State Services(DSS) today released eight of the 12 associates of Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo (Sunday Igboho), from its custody.

Thr eight detainees were released on Monday, after spending 61 days in DSS custody.

The released detainees are Abdullateef Onaolapo; Tajudeen Irinloye; Diekola Ademola; Ayobami Donald; Uthman Adelabu; Olakunle Oluwapelumi; Raji Kazeem and Taiwo Tajudeen.

The DSS, however, refused to release Amudat Babatunde; Abideen Shittu; Jamiu Oyetunji; and Bamidele Sunday, claiming that they were heavily involved in the alleged arms stockpiling and other criminal activities of Igboho.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja had on August 4, 2021, granted bail to the 12 detained associates of Igboho.

They had met their bail conditions including the provision of 24 sureties but DSS lawyer, Idowu Awo, kicked against the bail granted by Justice Egwuatu to four of the detainees.

Awo had sought a remand application for the four detainees saying their release would affect investigation.