Edo APC accuses PDP of plotting to smuggle agents’ list for 5 political parties after INEC’s deadline

By Peterson Ibi

Less than two weeks to the September 19 gubernatorial election in Edo state, the campaign council of the APC has accused Governor Godwin Obaseki and the PDP of alleged effort to smuggle a list containing names of party agents for 5 other political parties to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Chairman of the APC Media Campaign Council, Mr. John Mayaki, in a statement, alleged that “Governor Godwin Obaseki was caught out, trying to submit to INEC, a list of agents doctored in Edo State Government House, for some parties he had been sponsoring, though that exercise closed on September 5.”

Mayaki named the parties as APM, ADP, NRM and Labour Party; parties the governor and his PDP had been sponsoring and working in cahoot with.

He however called on INEC to be alert to any election rigging mischief.

According to him, “Whatever Obaseki hopes to achieve with his concert of losers is not clear.”

“Just two weeks to go, you could see the confusion in the Obaseki camp. It is getting clear to them they will be thrashed on election day.

“So, it’s electoral mischief galore, even of a most hare-brained kind, or how do you explain trying to smuggle in agents’ names when the exercise has closed?

“Each passing day, you would hear them groan and cry, and do things real crazy. But so would you, if you knew you were set for a total and comprehensive electoral hiding. That is the fate of Edo PDP,” Msyaki said.