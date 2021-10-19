Edo APC chair accuses Obaseki of dictatorship, irregularities in governance

By Peterson Ibi

The All Progressives Congress (APC), in Edo State, have engaged the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in a war of words over alleged dictatorship by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The newly re-elected State Chairman of APC, Col. David Imuse (rtd), also accused Obaseki and the PDP of running a government with massive irregularities.

Imuse who stated this during the state congress of the party, threatened that he would soon make public details of such irregularities.

“As you know, we do not have a Governor, we have a Sole Administrator. Obaseki’s PDP administration is the greatest scam that has ever happened in Edo political history. Details will be made known to Edo people very soon.

“The party is now fully prepared to play the role of credible opposition with constructive criticisms based on facts and intelligence,” Imuse said.

But, the State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Chris Nehikhare, in a statement, described Imuse as the Chairman of a “rag-tag” political party.

According to him, “The rantings late on Sunday from Col. David Imuse (Rtd), was his way to announce his selection as State Chairman of the rag-tag political party called APC in Edo State.

“APC has a deplorable effect on our society – corroding justice, good governance and prosperity.

“APC is like a desperate conman–Like the dodgiest of used-car salesmen, APC is trying to flog a clapped-out, broken-down model by slapping on a new coat of paint.

“How can a party that wishes to be taken seriously, call a government that its civil and public servants continue to get their salaries as at when due, contractors continue to be mobilized monthly and their contracts commissioned and made available for use by Edo people, pension payments maintained and paid regularly while the state government COVID-19 management regime is the protocol of choice for many state governments, a scam?”