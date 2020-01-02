Edo APC crisis will be resolved soon – Charles Idahosa

By Peterson Ibi

A leader of the All Progressives Congress in Edo State, Charles Idahosa, has said that the crisis rocking the state chapter of the party will soon be over.

He stated this Thursday evening, while chatting with journalists at the secretariat of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Edo State Council.

Idahosa promised that normalcy will return and the party will remain stronger and better for it.

“You know politics is a game of give and take. There is disagreement, no doubt about that, but I can assure you that everything will be taken care of.

“We are all one. You can be sure that we will resolve the disagreement before the primaries and our party will come out better and stronger,” he said.

The former Political Adviser to the national chairman of party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, also debunked allegation that he criticises Oshiomhole was because was paid to do so.

He said those accusing him of collecting money are the same people saying the State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki does not give out money to politicians.

“That is what they always say, but, those supporting Oshiomhole, are they working for themselves?

“I am 67 years, I do not listen to such rubbish. Nobody quarries what Charles Idahosa has said. Money, money, who gave me money when I was fighting Anenih? Some of you know me here, so I do not bothered such things.

“A few days ago, Oshiomhole said pray for me and I said pray for you for what? You are the one that started the trouble, you do not win sympathy and at the end of the day, people talked about money, I just laugh because I am not a poor man. I bought my first Mercedes Benz car in this town in 1981.

“I am not a poor man, so I do not need their money. I am very contented person. I have three children, all with masters degrees from foreign universities and in the Nigerian universities. They have proudly made a grandfather.

“So what am I going to be looking for money for? To do what? So, I do not react to you are working for money.

“The same people saying I am working for my money are the same people saying Obaseki do not give money. He does not give money. So what is the money now? Anything is money money”, he said.