Edo APC: Shaibu takes over political leadership of Edo North from Oshiomhole

Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, has taken over the political leadership of Edo North Senatorial District of the All Progressives Congress (APC), from the suspended National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

The APC leaders from the wards and local government areas in Edo North took the decision during an enlarged meeting at Jattu-Uzairue, Etsako West Local Government Area, which had state governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki in attendance.

The decision was taken sequel to the suspension of Comrade Oshiomhole from the ward and local government levels, which recuses him from the party’s activities at the local scene.

The meeting had in attendance Edo State APC chairman, Mr. Anselm Ojezua; members of the state executive council, as well as party delegates and leaders at wards, local government councils, state and national levels.

Alhaji Usman Shagadi, APC leader from Etsako West, said, “The only leader we know in Edo North is Hon. Philip Shaibu and we support the Obaseki-led administration because it is people-oriented,” echoing the decision of other executives of the party in the Senatorial District.

Obaseki said: “Oshiomhole thought he was setting a trap when he chose Philip Shaibu as my deputy and Osarodion Ogie as Secretary to the State Government. He was thinking that we will always quarrel, fight and then run to him for settlement.”

Obaseki maintained that the party and its members do not support godfatherism in the state, adding, “If you behave like godfather, we will fight you”.

He added that he attended the meeting to thank the party members for their support for his administration and standing behind their son, the deputy governor of the state.

Some of the party leaders who spoke during the meeting said their loyalty was for the governor and his deputy and supported their reelection for a second term.