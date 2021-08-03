Edo College abuse video: Govt suspends Principal, House Master

The Edo State Government has watched with disdain the disturbing viral social media video of abuse by students of Edo College, Benin City, the Edo State capital.

The State Ministry of Education on enquiry discovered that the incident took place at the college premises and involved Senior Secondary School (SSS) students of Akenzua Hall of residence, who are writing their National Examinations Council (NECO) final examination.

The disturbing video exposed the incompetence of the management of the school authority and the delinquent behaviour of the students who carried out the abusive action.

On account of the above, government has taken the following actions:

The Principal of Edo College, Mr. Peter Edomwonyi, has been instructed to proceed on suspension effective immediately. He is to hand over all property and assets of the school in his possession to the next most senior Vice Principal of the school. He is to remain on suspension until the investigation of the incident is concluded and government provides further directive on the matter.

The House Master for Akenzua Hall of Residence, Mr. Oamen Stanley, has also been suspended indefinitely, with immediate effect.

All the students involved in the abusive behaviour have been handed over to the Ministry of Justice for investigation and prosecution in accordance with the Child Rights Law.

The Edo State Ministry of Health is reaching out to the victims to ascertain the state of their health and provide the necessary support.

The Edo State Government is committed to maintaining a school environment that is safe for children and offers apologies to the victims of the abuse, their parents and members of the public.