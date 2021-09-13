Edo Deputy Governor denies report he plans to dump PDP

By Peterson Ibi/Benin

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Comtade Phillip Shaibu, has denied reports of his alleged plan to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He also denied any form of running battle between him and Governor Godwin Obaseki, over matters concerning the running of the state.

Some media reports on Monday morning had alleged that Shaibu had concluded arrangements to dump the ruling PDP for an undisclosed party, following a rift over matters bothering on the running of the State.

According to the reports, Shaibu and some party bigwigs in the country held several meetings outside the country last week, where the arrangements were finalized.

But, the Chief Press Secretary of the Deputy Governor, Ebomhiana Musa, in a statement on Monday, denied all the allegations.

Musa in the statement, described the reports of the defection of his Principal as complete falsehood and the figment of the authors’ imagination.

According to him, Shaibu travelled abroad on vacation to spent time with his family.

When contacted on phone, the State Publicity Secretary of PDP, Chris Nehikhare, denied any rift in the state chapter of the party.