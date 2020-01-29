Edo Guber: Sales of nomination form will end APC crisis – Ize-Iyamu

By Peterson lbi

A governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo state, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has said that the crisis in the state chapter of the party will come to an end when sales of nomination forms commences.

Governor Godwin Obaseki and the APC national Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, have been at daggers-drawn over who controls the party structure in the state.

Ize-Iyamu who is seeking the APC’s governorship ticket for the election coming up later this year, said “you stop crisis by sitting down to discuss it.

“APC will not postpone nomination because people are quarreling. So, when nomination form is being bought, people will recognize authority.

“People will go and buy tickets. And if you think there is a faction and you boycott; that is your problem.

“Of course, it is only one name that will go to INEC. So, the problem in APC will soon expire when the nomination is done.

“We have seen wars; world wars 1 and 2; eventually, people sat on the conference table and found what led to the war and agreed on how to settle it.

“Every problem has expiration date, but it is worrisome when committees are set for purpose of reconciliation and some persons reject it.

“No matter what they say here, if Oshiomhole calls for meeting everybody attends.

“If the governor invites me for an event, I will attend; but unfortunately he has not invited me.

“I am a realist. Oshiomhole is the National Chairman. So, I’m not there to join faction, but to join APC.”

Commenting on his aspiration, Ize-Iyamu said: “the fact that I am offering myself for services does not mean that I am the only person that can do the job or that I am most qualified.

“Whoever emerges the party’s flag-bearer, we will give the person quality support.”