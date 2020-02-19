Edo official want police stripped of power to prosecute offenders

By Peterson Ibi

The Assistant Chief State Counsel, Edo State Ministry of Justice, (Department of Public Prosecutions), Mrs. Justina Odihirin, has called for the removal of the responsibility of prosecution of criminal cases from the police.

Odihirin made the call on Wednesday in Benin, during the 2nd quarter state working group meeting on accountable governance, justice and security project-accessing, organised by Edo Civil Society Organizations (EDOCSO), in collaboration with the CLEEN Foundation.

She said the decision of the police to take up the roles of prosecution have led to unlawful detention of suspects in their custody.

“In Ministry of Justice today, we discovered that 70 percent of the files on our table brought in by the police are those who don’t have anything to do with being in detention at all.

“So, when we in the DPP discovered that, we recommended that they should be released and they were released.

“I believe that this is happening because the police want to assume the role of arrest, investigation and prosecution.

“So, I will suggest that their roles should be narrowed to the arrest and investigation of criminal suspects, while the prosecution should be left with the DPP,” she said.

Speaking in the same vein, the Coordinator-General of EDOCSO, Comrade Omubude Agho, noted that the state law that gives the Nigeria Police the right to investigate, arrest and prosecute a criminal suspect has led to the violation of the rights of citizens of the state which ordinarily ought not to have been.

Agho, who spoke on the “challenges in the implementation of administration of criminal justice law of Edo State and way forward,” said the duty of the police should start with the arrest and investigation of a suspect and that upon completion of their investigations, they should hand them over to the Department of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for onward prosecution.

The one-day roundtable brought together officials of the State Ministry of Justice, Independent Corrupt Practice and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nigeria Bar Association and Civil Society Organisations in the state.