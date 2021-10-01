Edo police nabs members of gang that brutalized woman for singing Aye cult songs on TikTok

By Peterson Ibi

A suspected cult leader, simply identified as Smart, and other members of the gang who allegedly molested a TikTok user (Perry1056), has been arrested by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and Edo State Police Command.

Smart, who is said to be a member of the Neo-Black Movement (NBM) popularly known as Aye Confraternity or Axe Men, was said to have, alongside his colleagues, tracked down the female TikTok user, for mimicking NBM ‘prayers, songs and slangs.’

Names of the other nabbed suspects are given as Omozejele John (29), Smart Ogbeide (29) and Tajudeen Afesume (30). They were arrested at various quarters in Upper Mission Extension area, in Benin.

The victim named Alice, whose whereabouts is presently unknown, was taken to an uncompleted building in a street along Covenant Road, where the gang stripped and tortured her.

Footage of a video, which they shared on social media, showed the suspects interrogating the lady, as they hit and sexually molested her, even as she explained to her captors that she learned about NBM activities while in a relationship with a guy.

Smart, who admitted being part of the gang, however tried to downplay his role in the saga.

“We were six: Osahomen, Kparapos, Asoro, John and Odion. They live at Idumowina. I don’t know where the girl lives. We took her from Polingo where she works.

“I don’t know the girl. It was one of my friends who said he knew her. He complained that she made a video singing Aye’s songs.

“He played the video and pointed out the girl. I said I wasn’t sure…I wasn’t there when they stripped her. It was later I saw her naked. Nobody had sex with her, ” he said.