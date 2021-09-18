Edo police to probe death of Benin man from cop’s ‘stray bullet’

By Peterson Ibi/Benin

Edo State Police Command has confirmed the unfortunate death of one Moses Adam, who was hit by a police bullet during the process of arresting a fleeing murder suspect.

The Command, in a statement on Saturday by its spokesman, Kontongs Bello, said the victim was mistakenly hit by a bullet shot by an operative of its Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber Crime Unit, to prevent the fleeing suspect from escaping.

The police statement reads:

“The Edo State Police Command wish to inform the general public that on 17/09/2021, at about 1800 hrs, acting on credible information, one Ebuka Nwaechie ‘M’ who was involved in the alleged murder of Bright Orikose on 24/12/2020, was sighted along First East Circular no Road, by St. Joseph Catholic Church.

“Police operatives from the Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber Crime Unit of the Command immediately swung to action and arrested the suspect.

“The Command deeply regret to inform the general public that in the process of the arrest, a member of thee police team fired a shot in a bid to restrain the fleeing suspect from escaping.

“Unfortunately, the [bullet] penetrated a moving vehicle and hit one of the occupants by name Moses Adam ‘M’ and caused him bodily injury on his tight.

“The victim was rushed to Edo Specialist Hospital where he suddenly gave up the ghost,” Bello said.

He added that the police operative who fired the shot has been identified and arrested and would be made to go through administrative trial that would determine his culpability.

Meanwhile, the Edo State Police Commissioner, CP Philip Aliyu Ogbadu, who expressed sadness over the incident, has condoled with the families of the victim.

Ogbadu has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Criminal Investigation Department to carry district investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding incident.

“The CP Assures the general public that he will not hesitate to deal decisively with any erring or over zealous police officer who act unprofessionally while carrying out his/her traditional duty.

“He further sought the cooperation of both the family of the victim and the general public to remain calm to allow for a comprehensive investigation,”.