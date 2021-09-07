Edo SSG loses brother to COVID-19, as 3rd wave deaths climb to 26

By Peterson Ibi/Benin

The Secretary to the Edo State Government (SSG), Osarodion Ogie, has lost his older brother, John Ogie, to the dreaded COVID-19.

This is even as the State recorded four more deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total death recorded in the third wave of the pandemic 26.

Mr. Ogie’s death was made known in a statement on Tuesday by the Publicity Secretary of PDP in the State, Mr. Chris Osa Nehikhare.

The statement reads in part: “Mr John Ogie was a dedicated, loyal and committed member of our great party. His counsel and organizational ability was a blessing and added value to the development and growth of the party in not just ward 7 where he was a leader, but the whole of Ikpoba-Okha local government and by extension, Edo state.

“Mr John Ogie was snatched by the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic on Monday, September 6, 2021.”

Nehikhare, in the statement, urged residents of the state to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the State Government has urged citizens of the state to get their full vaccination to get complete protection against virus.

Head of the State’s COVID-19 Case Management, Dr. Ebomwonyi Osagie, disclosed this on Tuesday during a press briefing at the Government House in Benin City,

He added that the State, in the last 24 hours, also confirmed 14 new cases and recorded three new recoveries, with 592 active cases that are being managed at various treatment and isolation centres in the state.

He said three out of the four deaths recorded in the state are unvaccinated, while the other one was partially vaccinated, adding that taking just one dose of the vaccine is not enough to prevent the virus from affecting people.

“Over the weekend, we collected a total of 1,273 samples and confirmed 148 cases, four recoveries, and four deaths. From the weekend till date, we have had a total of 8 deaths,” Osagie noted.

“When you have partial vaccination, it covers you for a period of time pending when the coverage expires. To be protected, one needs to be fully vaccinated by ensuring one takes the two doses of the vaccines.

“You must complete the vaccination; you can’t take one dose and say it is enough but need to complete the dose which protects you from the virus. We should ensure that we get fully vaccinated as the risk is getting high.”

On his part, Permanent Secretary, Edo State Ministry of Health Dr. Osawonyi Irowa, noted that government’s aim is to minimize COVID-19 avoidable deaths, urging citizens to keep off from crowded environments, ensure the compulsory wearing of facemasks and obey the non-pharmaceutical protocols against the spread of the virus.

He noted: “One jab will not protect you as only the two jabs will do. Each jab protects you for a certain period. I urge Edo citizens to please show up for their second dose as there is enough for them.

“Many persons carrying the virus are not down with sickness and don’t have symptoms but yet transmit the virus to people. Some people who are COVID-19 positive are not sick but those that are sick are those that we are working hard and battling to keep alive.”