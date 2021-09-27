Edo to give Sir Victor Uwaifo state burial

By Peterson Ibi/Benin

The Edo State Government would organize a state burial for late music maestro, Sir Prof. Victor Uwaifo.

Osaigbovo Iyoha, Chief of Staff to Governor Godwin Obaseki, said in a statement on Sunday that the government is firming up arrangements with the family of the late music legend to give him the befitting burial he deserves.

“The Governor has approved a state burial for an illustrious and dearly beloved Edo music icon, Prof. Sir Victor Uwaifo.

“The Edo State Government is working closely with the family of Prof. Uwaifo to ensure a seamless state burial. Arrangements are in top gear and we will disclose more details of the burial in conjunction with the family,” Iyoha said.

Uwaifo who died on August 28, 2021, aged 80, led an illustrious career as a musician, artist and arts teacher, taking the culture, experiences and sound of Edo people to a global audience.