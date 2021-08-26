Edo to use sport as tool for reducing illegal migration – Obaseki

Wife of Edo State Governor, Mrs. Besty Obaseki, has said that the state will use sporting activities as tool to help reduce the scourge of irregular migration among the girl-child in State.

She stated this on Friday, in Benin, during the official unveiling of the logo of Besty Obaseki Women Football Tournament (BOWFT) 2021.

The Edo First Lady noted that before the first four years of Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration, human trafficking and irregular immigration had put Edo State in the number one position on world map, but with the intervention of Besty Angel’s Shelter initiatives, Edo Lady Mechanic and Edojob, among others, the narrative has changed.

She said, “Today indeed is a great day of joy for me and I want to congratulate every Edo young woman and very Edo mother, because the mothers are going to be happy to find that there is a better environment for their children to thrive.

“The government is doing all manner of training at skills acquisition centers and with the intervention of our international agencies, we’ve been training our young boys and girls to give them hope and confidence that they can make it here and earn decent living.

“We all know that sports is one area that is so youth-friendly, so it’s very easy to get our youths interested in sports, especially now with female football league is well known around the world and the state.

“We are doing today’s unveiling to assure our young girls that they have another opportunity to actualize their dreams and to make a good living and also to make a name.

“So, as we do yearly tournaments, we are going to be attracting girls from all over the state and expose them to professionals in football.”

The State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, commended Mrs. Obaseki for her laudable initiatives geared towards eradicating the menace and violence against the the girl-child.

“Our target is to make sure that Edo does not surface again on the world map in terms human trafficking and irregular migration,” Shaibu said.