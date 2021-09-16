EFCC chairman abruptly ends speech, slumps at presidency event

The EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa caused a minor stir Thursday morning after he abruptly left the stage where he was delivering a speech to slump into a chair.

Bawa was speaking at an event at the Banquet Hall of the State House at the Presidential Villa on Thursday by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) when he suddenly stopped, his face twisted in pain before stepping off the podium towards his chair.

He immediately slumped into the chair as other attendees rushed to help and he was rushed out of the auditorium.

When he took the podium, he said his address would have been a long one given the importance of National Digital Identity but he would cut it short because of the death of a senior EFCC staff in Ibadan.

He said he would be heading to Ibadan immediately after the event in Abuja.

Bawa began by saying national identity was “significant for instance there was a young man arrested in Ibadan with 116 SIM cards…”

At this point, he seized up before stating “let me stop here” and descended from the podium, after which he broke down.

The Master of ceremony at the event later announced that “the EFCC Chairman has stabilised and he is doing ok “.

In a terse statement released after the event, the EFCC also said its chairman is fully recovered. The statement reads:

“The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa is hale and hearty. This clarification became necessary following an incident today September 16, 2021 at the Presidential Villa, Abuja where he was giving a goodwill message to the National Identity Day celebration, felt unwell and had to return to his seat.

“He has since received medical attention and is due back at his desk.”