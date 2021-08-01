EFCC invitation, my story – Bukola Saraki

Former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki was invited by the Economic and Financial Crimes

Commission (EFCC) for questioning over allegations of corruption and money laundering , it’s spokesperson Wilson Uwujaren has disclosed.

Reports on Saturday had it that EFCC allegedly arrested the former Senate President.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson Yusuph Olaniyonu, Saraki also explained that he went to the EFCC office of his own volition to answer some questions.

Saraki had earlier on Saturday participated at a well publicized wedding ceremony in Abuja.

Saraki’s response reads:

“The Media Office of Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki would like to confirm that this afternoon, of his own volition, Dr. Saraki visited the office of the EFCC to clarify any issue that the commission may have wanted to raise with him. He was never arrested and is at home right now.

It will be recalled that following the order of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on the Fundamental Human Rights case filed by Dr. Saraki during the period of the former Chairman of the EFCC which precluded the commission from investigating him until the matter is dispensed with, the commission at the last hearing on July 14, 2021, pleaded with the judge that the order was preventing them from doing their job.

Following this complaint, Dr. Saraki, as a responsible citizen, on his own volition approached the commission that at the earliest convenient date, he was willing to visit the commission’s office and clarify all issues they might want to raise with him.

He, therefore, visited the commission’s office this afternoon and answered some questions. He is back home. He was not arrested. Dr. Saraki also assured the commission that he has nothing to hide and will always make himself available to clear all issues that may require his attention.”

Uwujaren told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that Saraki was invited for questioning over allegations of corruption and money laundering.

He stated that the immediate past Senate president was at the commission’s office for continuation of interrogation.