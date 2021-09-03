Ekiti APC assures on peaceful LG congress

The All Progressive Congress, (APC) in Ekiti state has appealed to its members to come out and participate massively in Saturday’s local government congresses of the party, promising that the state-wide exercise shall be calm and peaceful.

The Congress is expected to be conducted in all the 16 local councils of the state.

In a statement on Friday, signed by the chairman of the Congress Elections Committee, Alaba Abejide urged contestants and their supporters to ensure crisis free Congresses just like the just concluded Ward Congresses of the party in the state.

“Saturday’s LG congress will be a smooth, free and fair exercise just like the past ward congress.

“I Enjoin all party faithful to come out en -masse to exercise their franchise and vote their preferred candidates.

“Security and all other arrangements necessary for a successful outing are in place and there should be no cause for any genuine APC members to embark on unwarranted crisis.”

Abejide also advised those that have nothing to do with the exercise to steer clear of voting areas as those found loitering around without genuine reason will be made to face the wrath of the law.

According to him, APC in the state is noted for peace and orderliness and all these should be allowed to prevail on Saturday.