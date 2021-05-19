El Rufai declares Labour leaders ‘bandits, sacks workers as state loses millions

Kaduna State’s Governor Nasir El-Rufai has declared Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) leaders who coordinated the shutdown of the state in protest over mass sack of workers as bandits.

He vowed they will be prosecuted, accusing them of unwanton destruction of public properties and disruption of peace.

Their actions, according to the Governor, were equivalent to the actions of bandits terrorising the state.

He also ordered the sack of all nurses in the state below Grade Level 14 and lecturers of the Kaduna State University (KASU) for joining the five-day warning strike.

Meanwhile Prof. Terhemba Wuam of Kaduna State University has warned that the ongoing five-day warning strike by labour unions in Kaduna State will cost the state huge economic losses.

Wuam, a professor of Economic History, stated in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna, that the poor would be left to bear the burden.

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) on Monday, began a five-day warning strike over sack of civil servants by the state government.

The strike, which entered day three had crippled economic activities in the state with the government and business owners counting their losses.

According to the professor, the suspension of electricity supply, closures of petrol stations and the shutdown of economic activities will have huge economic consequences for the government and the people.

“The state government says it is right sizing its civil service so as not to be spending a larger portion of its money on civil servants.

“The labour union should tell the government that it is the money they earn as salaries that service half of the state in terms of ensuring that education, health and other government services are delivered. Both labour unions and the government are missing this point,” he said.

He said the most important thing at this point was for both parties to reach a middle ground so that what they were fighting for would be for the development of Kaduna State.