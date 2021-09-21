Emirates SkyCargo upgrades customers to a seamless booking experience with CargoWise

Emirates SkyCargo is launching a new technical solution for its customers that will enhance user experience and the efficiency of the booking process for cargo shipments.

Working with WiseTech Global, a leading provider of software solutions to the logistics industry, Emirates SkyCargo will be providing direct access to its flights and inventory for cargo customers through the CargoWise platform. Customers will now be able to make cargo bookings direct on the platform for a majority of their cargo requirements after completing a short registration process.

“At Emirates SkyCargo, we are always looking at ways to make every stage of the transportation process more efficient – from the time of booking the shipment to the delivery of the cargo to the consignee. We are delighted to work with WiseTech to connect the CargoWise platform to our own Emirates SkyChain system, allowing customers enhanced direct access to search for flights and make bookings directly with Emirates SkyCargo without requiring any other touchpoints. This will save time and effort for our customers and for our global teams and at the same time help avoid any unnecessary confusion and inefficiencies in the booking process,” said Nabil Sultan, Emirates Divisional Senior Vice President, Cargo.

Scott McCorquodale, Chief Automation Officer, Air Cargo at WiseTech, said: “As the platform of choice for many of Emirates SkyCargo’s major customers, this connection is a testament to CargoWise’s penetration in the market. Adding to our growing number of airline-direct ebooking connections on the CargoWise platform, over time, all CargoWise users will have access to Emirates SkyCargo’s flight schedules, rates, availability and real-time eBooking functions. Working together, this connection provides ease of access to timely data at the user’s fingertips, translating to increased efficiencies and productivity, and importantly, informed decision making.”

Emirates SkyCargo has commenced roll out of customer access to the CargoWise platform in a phased manner from 1 September 2021. By the end of September, the majority of Emirates SkyCargo’s global customers using CargoWise will be able to make bookings on Emirates SkyCargo through the platform.