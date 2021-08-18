Emirates Skywards launches “Skywards+” to offer its global members access to exclusive rewards

Emirates Skywards, the award-winning loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai, has launched an online subscription platform “Skywards+” to offer its 27 million members easy access to customized rewards and privileges throughout the year. Initially piloted in 2019 with select members, Skywards+ is now available to all logged in and active Emirates Skywards members.

The loyalty programme continues to lead the industry with world-class, innovative offerings. Earlier this month, Emirates Skywards announced a special “Mile-A-Minute” offer in which members can register to earn up to 5,000 Miles during a stopover or holiday stay in Dubai (applicable on all Emirates flight tickets purchased between 1 August 2021 and 31 March 2022, for travel between 1 October 2021 and 31 March 2022).

Starting at an annual subscription rate of USD 399, members can sign up on emirates.com and enjoy benefits such as bonus Skywards Miles, bonus Tier Miles, discounted upgrade rewards, airport lounge access, preferential Cash + Miles rates, and much more.

The loyalty programme has introduced multiple Skywards+ packages with personalized benefits to suit the needs of each individual member. Blue, Silver, Gold, and Platinum Tier members can subscribe to one of the following: Classic Package, at an annual subscription rate of USD 399; Advanced Package, at an annual subscription rate of USD 699; and Premium Package at an annual subscription rate of USD 999.*

The Classic Package will offer members: 20 percent bonus Skywards Miles; access to the Emirates Business Class Lounge twice a year; and 5 KGs of extra baggage allowance.

The Advanced Package will offer members: 20 percent discount on upgrade rewards; 10 KGs of extra baggage allowance or 1 additional piece for checked baggage*; and access to the Emirates Business Class Lounge five times a year.

The Premium Package will offer members a chance to fast-track and retain tier status quicker with: 20 percent Tier Miles bonus; 20 percent discount on flight upgrades; access to the Emirates Business Class Lounge ten times a year; and 10 KGs of extra baggage allowance or 1 additional piece of checked baggage.

Emirates Skywards continues to lead the industry with world-class, innovative offerings. The loyalty programme was one of the first in the world to offer its members an extension on tier status until 2022. The validity of any Skywards Miles due to expire since April 2020 has also been further extended until 31 December 2021, providing Emirates Skywards members with more opportunities to spend Miles on an extensive range of benefits and privileges.

Emirates Skywards offers four tiers of membership: Blue, Silver, Gold and Platinum, with each tier earning exclusive privileges. Members can earn Miles with partners ranging from airlines, hotels and car rentals to financial, leisure and lifestyle brands. Skywards Miles can be spent on flight tickets on partner airlines, hotel stays, hospitality at sporting and cultural events, and money-can’t-buy experiences.