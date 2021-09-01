Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu announces his exit from active politics

Businessman and sports philanthropist, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has officially announced his exit from politics in Nigeria – saying this is to pave way for the younger generation.

Iwuanyanwu, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board Of Trustees (BOT), promised to continue to serve his people in his capacity as the Chairman of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Council of Elders.

Iwuanyanwu, who made this disclosure on Wednesday in a press release pointed out that he has been able to mentor those who will sustain his political philosophy.

He said: “but before I take a bow in politics, I wish to put on record once again my key thoughts on several National questions that are yearning for answers which were the main reasons I ventured into politics and actually aspired for the office of the President of Nigeria thrice with the hope of fixing Nigeria one day.

“Unfortunately, providence was not on my side to be President of Nigeria. The younger generation of leaders can through these little views of mine, draw wisdom from my wealth of experience and continue with the struggle for a better Nigeria (in the context of partisan politics) from where I stopped.

“On September 4th 2021, it pleases the Lord that I mark my 79th birthday so quitting politics would enable me focus on my charity organisation.”