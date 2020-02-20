Empower women in the fight against corruption – UN advises govt

On 7 October 2019, Nigerians were glued to their TV screens and mobile devices as the BBC documentary “Sex for Grades: Undercover in West Africa’s Universities” was first released. Most could not believe what was unfolding in front of their eyes – except Nigeria’s young women and girls graduating from the dozens of higher education institutions across the country.

For them, “sextortion” has been a brutal reality. All too often lecturers demand sex in exchange for supervision of research, favorable examination grades or the release of examination results for graduation.

In December 2019, the National Bureau of Statistics with the support of UNODC and funding by the UK Government launched the second national survey report on Corruption in Nigeria: Patterns and Trends. Beyond providing essential data on the scope nature, location and dynamics of bribery and some other forms of corruption, the report also offers new insights into how corruption affects and involves men and women very differently in Nigeria.

While prior research has established that women in many societies tend to experience corruption differently and often more fundamentally than men due to their greater dependency on public services for their own health as well as the health and education of their children, the new report released by the National Bureau of Statistics and UNODC depicts a much more comprehensive overview of these differences.

Women, for example, were found to be significantly less likely to be requested for as well as to agree to pay bribes – while more than 35% of men ended up paying a bribe when coming into contact with public officers, this only applied to 24% of women. Women also appeared to be more likely to consider corruption inacceptable under any circumstances. At the same time women turned out to be less likely (or able) to resist attempts of bribe seeking conduct by public officers.

These findings raise even more questions. Therefore, UNODC in partnership with UN Women and the Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission of Kano State brought together key stakeholders such as the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, State Commissioners of Women Affairs as well as Women’s Rights Activists and Women Groups across the Federation to form a deeper understanding of the results of the survey, determine possible policy implications, to ultimately empower women and girls in the fight against corruption.

Mr. Muhyi Magaji Rimin Gado, Executive Chairman of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission recalled the devastating effects of corruption on the rural poor, in particular women, undermining their access to the most basic public services, such as health and education.

Dr. Zahrau Muhammed Umar, Honorable Commissioner of Women Affairs and Social Development, Kano State Government stressed the importance of the full and equal participation of women in all aspects of governance, including in the fight against corruption. It had been for this very reason, that the Kano State Government established special units in all the state ministries, departments and agencies, including across all educational institutions, to receive and act on complaints of sexual abuse, harassment and sextortion.

Ms. Pauline Tallen, Honourable Minister of Women Affairs, represented by Mr. Adamu Gizo, chairman of the Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) of the Ministry, called on more proactive approach to the fight against corruption. To this end, she called on modalities to be put in place in form of advocacy, education and cultural mainstreaming for women, children and youths. These, she said were particularly relevant for women in fighting corruption and exclusion in society.

The Governor of Kano State Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje recognized and commended the efforts of women in ensuring transparency and accountability. He also encouraged the women group present to be motivated in their fight against corruption using the findings of the report and outcomes of the discussions from the stakeholders meeting.

State commissioners of women affairs and social development from 11 states (Lagos, Nasarawa, Yobe, Niger, Zamfara, Calabar, Ogun, Bauchi, Ebonyi, Benue and Kwara) were also in attendance and gave their voices to gender inclusion in anti-corruption activities and interventions.

Corruption and human-rights issues relating to women can be reported to the Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARD-C) on 08180056401