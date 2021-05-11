EndSARS: Ogun panel treated 58 petitions, set to submit report

By Michael Adesanya/Abeokuta

The Ogun State Judicial Panel of Investigation on Police Brutality, Human Rights Violations and Extra Judicial Killings sitting at the Magistrate Court 1, Isabo, Abeokuta has treated 58 petitions out of the 106 it received.

The Panel Chairman, Justice Solomon Olugbemi made this known in Abeokuta while speaking with journalists at the end of the six months sitting period.

He explained that the remaining of 48 petitions were either withdrawn or rejected.

His words: “the Panel received a total of 106 petitions, out of which 58 were treated and the remaining 48 were either withdrawn, rejected or abandoned wholly or half-way by the petitioners.

Justice Olugbemi said some were rejected because the petitions were not in line with the terms of reference that the Panel was given by the government.

The Chairman assured all petitioners and respondents of justice without fear or favour, as the panel’s report is ready for submission to government while he revealed that after submission, it is left for government to implement the report or not.

Speaking on some of the challenges faced by the Panel, the Chairman said, “although the panel encountered some logistics challenges but it was able to surmount them”.

It would be recalled that the Panel was inaugurated on October 19, 2020 by Governor Dapo Abiodun and was given a six month period to receive and investigate petitions from members of the public whose human rights have been violated and abused by security personnel within the State and also to make appropriate recommendations to government.